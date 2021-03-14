Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,276 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $518.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.86. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

