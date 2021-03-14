Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 28% Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $311,580.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00444263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00066854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,846,222 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

