Meridian Network Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $980,900.44 and $305,380.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00064330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

