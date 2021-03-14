Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $142.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $691.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,166 shares of company stock worth $5,431,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

