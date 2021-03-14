MESEFA (SEFA) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, MESEFA has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MESEFA has a market cap of $65,423.08 and $4,270.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MESEFA Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com . MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

