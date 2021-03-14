Metadium (META) Price Up 258.3% This Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $148.98 million and approximately $123.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 258.3% higher against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.