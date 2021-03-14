MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Tops $13.18 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $290,178.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00441241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00091822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00506281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,600,766,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,068,476 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

