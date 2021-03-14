Metal Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $95.14 million and $31.95 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.