Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $19.45 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $710,263.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,985,420 coins and its circulating supply is 78,903,259 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

