Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Volume of $525,203.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $525,203.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00444127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00093082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00067194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

