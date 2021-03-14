Metronome Price Hits $2.77 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and $119,662.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00446631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00061273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00511493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011566 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,860,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,526,475 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

