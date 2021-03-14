MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,630,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period.

MCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 89,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

