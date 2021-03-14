MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.