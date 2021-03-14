MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

