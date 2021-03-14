MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $471.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001227 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00072362 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004237 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 47,958,344,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,777,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.