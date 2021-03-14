MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $17.92 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $17.92 or 0.00029901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $192.00 million and approximately $887,486.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00397243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.85 or 0.05055372 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,713,842 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

