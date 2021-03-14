Minter Network Market Capitalization Hits $44.16 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $44.16 million and approximately $760,261.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00445506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00026329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00090973 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,809,946,932 coins and its circulating supply is 3,604,737,365 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

