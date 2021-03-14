Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $334.87 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $7.64 or 0.00012683 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $334.87 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,842,281 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

