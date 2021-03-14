Mirrored Apple Price Tops $125.24 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for $125.24 or 0.00208380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $18.34 million and $99,300.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00441777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00062772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00092107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00506715 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 146,405 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

