Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $18.56 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $51,367.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $326.39 or 0.00541752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 56,880 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

