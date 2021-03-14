Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Tops $17.55 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $506,418.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $18.17 or 0.00030190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 965,834 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

