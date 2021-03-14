Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $214,510.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $25.04 or 0.00041646 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $214,510.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 739,598 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.