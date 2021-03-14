Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $528.51 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for about $528.51 or 0.00877765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $31,900.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 37,352 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

