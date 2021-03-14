Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Cap of $14.87 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $194,889.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $11.60 or 0.00019260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,282,235 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

