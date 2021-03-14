Mirrored Tesla Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $81,354.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $723.05 or 0.01200628 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $81,354.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 32,853 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

