Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $611,990.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $46.45 or 0.00077163 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $611,990.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 328,921 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

