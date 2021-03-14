MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

