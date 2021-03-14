MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.67.
About MJ
