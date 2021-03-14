MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

