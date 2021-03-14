Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. 77,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

