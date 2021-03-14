Monero Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,560.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $28,560.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00393090 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

