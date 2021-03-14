Monero Classic Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $33,539.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.00387516 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

