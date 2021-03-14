MonetaryUnit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,211.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $8,211.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007315 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001957 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00151604 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,599,366 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.