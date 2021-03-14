Monolith Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,416.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $25,416.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

