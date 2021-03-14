MoonSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $451,441.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $451,441.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.99 or 0.00364353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 16,447,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,425,907 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.