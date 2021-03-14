Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0624 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 59% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00639104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.