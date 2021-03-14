Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

