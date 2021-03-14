Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

