Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,797 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,110,048. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average is $196.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

