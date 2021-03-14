Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 38,734 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,734 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

