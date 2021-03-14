Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 3.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $68,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $518.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

