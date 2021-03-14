Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,357 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB opened at $268.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average is $270.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

