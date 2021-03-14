Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

