Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,048. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.