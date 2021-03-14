Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Watsco worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of WSO opened at $248.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

