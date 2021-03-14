Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 1.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Zendesk worth $37,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 82.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zendesk by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,204. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

