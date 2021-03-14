Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,449 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 86,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

