Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $28,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $342.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

