Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,038 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 3.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Splunk worth $79,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,232.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

SPLK opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.76. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.