Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HQY opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.72, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.