Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 6.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $139,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,550.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9,687.83 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,779.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,480.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.